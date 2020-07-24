St. Lawrence Health System cuts 46 jobs, bringing other employees back to work

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Health System has announced it’s eliminating another 46 positions. The group, which runs hospitals and medical practices in St. Lawrence County, is describing the jobs as part-time, per diem, or temporary jobs.
“While there has been some improvement shown during recent months in our utilization, patient volumes for most services still remain below prior year activity and significantly less than budgeted forecasts,” C.E.O. David Acker said in a news release.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the health system to furlough 427 employees in mid-April. In June, officials cut 25 of those jobs, and now, 46 more. The majority of the remaining furloughed employees are expected to be called back to work by the end of the month.
Health system officials say the pandemic has forced them to make difficult staffing decisions.
“Virtually every major healthcare institution is taking actions to counter impacts there were almost unthinkable just a few months ago,” Acker said. “All the steps we are taking are focused on ensuring our hospitals continue to offer the highest quality of care to our community well into the future.”
