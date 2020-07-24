State issues 37 violations to bars & restaurants downstate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York is stepping up making sure businesses are complying with laws designed to stem the spread of COVID-19.
At a briefing Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the State Liquor Authority and a state police task force issued violations to 37 bars and restaurants in downstate New York Thursday night.
Officials believe a marked increase in infections among young people happened because they’re gathering at bars. Bars and restaurants are only allowed to serve alcohol with meals.
He renewed his call for local governments to enforce the laws and not leave it up to the state.
“They’re not enforcing it aggressively enough,” he said of local governments.
The governor noted that there’s plenty of good news to celebrate.
There were 56 fewer people hospitalized Thursday than the day before for a total of 650. People in intensive care totaled 156, the lowest since mid-March.
Nine people died Thursday. “We want to get to a point where nobody dies in the state of New York,” he said, “as impossible as that would be.
Of the 76,507 people tested for the coronavirus, .98 percent were positive.
