State lawmakers pass broad range of bills

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers have voted to strip away pieces of the broad legal shield they gave nursing homes, hospitals, and other health care facilities to fend off lawsuits and criminal prosecutions over coronavirus care.
The state Senate and Assembly voted Thursday evening to limit the protection, which the Democrat-led Legislature agreed to in early April when the virus was raging in New York.
The new proposal would notably narrow the legal immunity provisions, but it doesn’t go as far as some backers originally sought.
Lawmakers also wrapped up work on bills ranging from automatic voter registration to two new public holidays celebrating Juneteenth and Abolition Commemoration Day.
The state Senate and Assembly worked into the evening Thursday on bills addressing calls for a reckoning on the nation’s history of slavery and racism, efforts to make it easier to vote in the November 6 election, and a moratorium on facial recognition programs at schools.
The bills eventually head to the desk of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who then faces a 10-day deadline to act.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.