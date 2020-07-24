Sunshine & 80s through the weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Friday will be sunny and a little less humid than it was Thursday.
Highs will be around 83.
It stays clear overnight. Lows will be around 60.
Saturday will be another sunny day. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
It will be mostly sunny and 85 on Sunday.
There’s a 60 percent chance of showers on Monday and thunderstorms are possible. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
It will be 80 or close to it on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with a fairly small chance of rain each day.
