Victims Assistance Center hosts virtual 5K

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Victims Assistance Center is hosting a virtual 5K.
The VAC’s Madelaine Taylor says you can run whenever and wherever you want, as long as it’s between September 17 and 20.
The event raises awareness of child abuse and raises money to help its victims.
You can sign up on Eventbrite.com. (The link takes you directly to the page or you can search for “One Too Many NY 5K Virtual Run/Walk” at Eventbrite.com.)
