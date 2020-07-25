Daughter of Bassmaster fisherman credited with saving man’s life in pool incident

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The 19-year-old daughter of a Bassmaster fisherman saved a Pennsylvania man from drowning Saturday.
At 12:17 PM, responders were dispatched to a report of possible drowning in a pool at Riverside Acres Campground in Clayton.
Officials say Roger G. Boston, 68, of Knoxson, PA was swimming in the deep end of the pool where it is believed Boston suffered a medical event causing him to become unconscious and sink to the bottom of the pool.
Grace C. Prince, 19, was in the pool area and heard calls of help from Boston’s wife. Prince dove into the pool and retrieved Boston from the bottom of the deep end, bringing him to the surface.
With the assistance of bystanders, Boston was removed from the pool and regained consciousness.
Boston was transported to River Hospital for evaluation.
Grace Prince is the daughter of Bassmaster Cliff Prince.
