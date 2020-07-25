Donald L. “Beau” St. Louis, 79, of Turin

TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donald L. “Beau” St. Louis, 79, December 23, 1940 - July 25, 2020
On July 25th 2020 Beau passed peacefully at home in the care of his wife and daughter. Donald was born in Balmat, NY of the late Edith (David) and Donald St. Louis. He attended Gouverneur Central School. Following graduation in 1958 he entered the Navy where he was on the USS Lake Champlain carrier. He was in the Bay of Pigs. Also was on the carrier that retrieved Alan Shepard the first U.S. Astronaut to go into space. For several years he was employed at Grumman Air Force Base on Long Island. He spent many years running an insulation contracting business with his best friend and business partner, Bruce Weigand (Julie Weigand).
He spent his entire life hunting, fishing, and a passion everything to do with outdoors. Beau had fondness for living life to the extreme. For 25 years he enjoyed life in the “Hill” with his wife Linda and spending time with his daughter and family.
He is survived by his wife, Linda St. Louis, his “favorite” daughter, Stephanie St. Louis (William Andrews, Jr.); and her mother, Kristin Bryant; his step son, Ronald Spann (Denise Spann); four grandsons, Ronald Spann II, Tyler Spann, Derek Spann, and Kevin Spann, a great grandson, Ronald Spann III, his sisters, Alberta Hartmann of Star Lake, NY and Helena Klock (Ticker Klock) of Fine, NY; also his many nieces and nephews.
Donald is predeceased by his parents, a sister, Anne Morley, two brothers, David “Todd” St. Louis and Kenneth St. Louis.
Per Beau’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at a later time by his family and friends. www.sundquistfh.com
