Donald L. “Beau” St. Louis, 79, of Turin

On July 25th 2020 Beau passed peacefully at home in the care of his wife and daughter. Donald was born in Balmat, NY of the late Edith (David) and Donald St. Louis. He attended Gouverneur Central School. Following graduation in 1958 he entered the Navy where he was on the USS Lake Champlain carrier. He was in the Bay of Pigs. Also was on the carrier that retrieved Alan Shepard the first U.S. Astronaut to go into space. For several years he was employed at Grumman Air Force Base on Long Island. He spent many years running an insulation contracting business with his best friend and business partner, Bruce Weigand (Julie Weigand).