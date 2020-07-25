Honoring one Rensselaer Falls firefighter’s 65 years of service

RENSSELAER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - One Rensselaer Falls firefighter has been serving his community for 65 years. Saturday the community was able to show their appreciation.
Bob Poor is 81-years-old and still on the job.
His fellow firefighters organized a surprise celebration for him, honoring his dedication and presenting him with an award for his service.
Bob said he had no idea they were planning this.
Bob’s father and his son have both been members of the fire department as well and he says serving has been an experience he will never forget.
We asked him why he still does it. He said he likes to show the new guys the run of things.
”He’s the first one there and the last one to leave. He’s just an amazing man, I don’t know what else to say about him. He’s humble, he’s funny in his own way. He’s just someone that we all look up to , he really, truly is,” said James Blackburn, a Rensselaer Falls firefighter.
Bob’s family was also there to see his celebration. His colleagues say he’s a real team player and deserves all the recognition.
