New York COVID-19 numbers hit new lows

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo says New York State’s COVID-19 numbers continue to show progress, despite jarring spikes throughout the country.
Reports show of the 71,466 test results reported to New York State Friday, 750, or 1.05%, were positive.
Hospitalizations are also down. That number the lowest since March 18th at 646.
The number of ICU Patients, 149, is the lowest it has been since March 16th.
In a statement, Governor Cuomo said “it’s essential that we stay vigilant by social distancing, wearing masks and washing our hands as this pandemic is far from over. I urge everyone to stay New York Tough and New York Smart.”
