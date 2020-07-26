All hands on deck as crews responded to a Town of Potsdam fire

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A dozen fire departments and rescue services were called out to a wild land fire Sunday afternoon in the Town of Potsdam.
Trees were ablaze when firefighters arrived at the end of Smith Road just after 1 PM after reports of a big cloud of black smoke in the area.
The fire quickly got into the ground and firefighters spent much of the afternoon digging.
Fire officials say nearly 5 acres burned.
Potsdam-Morley Road was closed for a short time to stage firefighting trucks and equipment.
The hot weather quickly wore on firefighters, and calls for more manpower went on through the afternoon.
“You can see some trees burning up behind me. And it’s starting to get down in the ground into what we call the duff. The guys will go around work these hotspots. They’ll dig them up and expose them and come in with water and spray them,” said New York State Forest Ranger Peter Morehouse.
A good portion of St. Lawrence County’s fire departments were at the scene or on standby as the afternoon wore on.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
