Cuomo calls on Republicans in Washington for New York State stimulus aid

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo is calling on Republicans in Washington to fight for state and local aid in the next federal stimulus package.
That message is to New York’ Congressional Delegation.
Cuomo says the state has seen a $14 billion loss in revenue, and the COVID-19 pandemic has cost the state $5 billion.
In a statement directed toward GOP officials Sunday, the governor said quote “You were elected to represent the people of this state, not the Republican Party.”
He continued to say ”fight for New Yorkers as loudly as you play politics for your party.”
The next stimulus package is expected to be announced this week.
