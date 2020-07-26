Dale L. Houghton, 79, of Alexandria Bay

Capt. Dale “Houghty” made his living as a fishing and hunting guide and cooked many shore dinners at Mary’s Island State Park. He was an Assistant Chief of the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, member of the Ambulance Squad and the “Wild Geese” racing team, Ducks Unlimited, was an avid trapper, and tournament bass fished with his cousin, Dick Garlock, for many years. In addition, he coached minor hockey and deer hunted at “Chasey’s” Camp.