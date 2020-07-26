Final day of the Bassmaster Elite tournament in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sunday wrapped up the four-day long Bassmaster Elite tournament in Clayton, and both the bass and the businesses were hooked.
“Because we moved down here to Clayton, we’re a little closer to Lake Ontario. So in years past, the anglers haven’t been able to fish Lake Ontario, but could fish both the Canadian and U.S. waters,” said Bassmaster spokesperson Emily Harley. “This year with the border closures the Canadian waters are closed, but the New York waters of Lake Ontario are open.”
It's a year of many firsts for the Bassmaster tournament on the St. Lawrence River.
“It’s pretty amazing,” said Harley.
An amazing week, in a new location. The tournament was held in Clayton for the first time with fisherman casting their lines in the thousand islands.
Wrapped up in one word, Harley says the competition was fantastic.
“The people of Clayton have been very welcoming. As our guys are fishing docks, people are coming out, stepping out under their patio to say hello and good luck, we’re watching you on TV, “ said Harley. “Even though its not a typical year where we can get out and sight see and do some things like that. It’s a gorgeous area. We’ve really enjoyed being here.”
Down a few blocks on Riverside Drive, it was relatively quiet, but businesses owners said they were excited to see what the publicity will do for the village.
“I think its been great coverage for the village,” said Eagle shop employee Betty Mahoney. “A lot of people have been coming in saying they’ve seen it on ESPN and I’ve seen things on Facebook.”
And while businesses haven't seen their registers overflow because of limited spectators...
“Hopefully they’ll come again and bring families and friends,” said Mahoney.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.