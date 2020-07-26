High speed car chase in Lewis County leads to arrest

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - An arrest has been made after a high speed chase in Lewis County.
Police say 56-year-old Leonard Marengo was arrested Saturday after a car pursuit in the Village of Lowville.
Officials say village patrol attempted to pull over Marengo for a speeding violation, but when the officer activated his lights and siren, Marengo took a left onto Woodlawn Avenue and reached speeds of more than 90 miles per hour.
Sheriffs were able to stop the vehicle on Snell Road in New Bremen.
Marengo was issues 13 traffic citations and is expected in the Village of Lowville court at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.