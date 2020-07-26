Lewis County Big Cheese Auction goes online

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Its a new take on a tasty Lewis County tradition.
This year, the Big Cheese Auction has gone online.
People had a chance to bid on a slice of their choice until noon Sunday through an auction site.
A $3,000 split bid from Solar on Earth contributed to the cause, bidding on two 10 pound variety packs.
And the Big Cheese bid went to Republican Farmers and Friends- $4,500 on 20 pounds.
The auction brought in $22,000 to help agriculture programs such as FFA and 4-H clubs, and agriculture scholarships for Lewis County students.
Organizers say they noticed a few more bidders this year as mail outs and online bidding could reach a larger audience.
Normally, the auction is held in person at the Lewis County Fair. The fair was cancelled back in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.
