Margaret Mae (Blanchard) Hammill, 101, of Winthrop

In the early 1940s, the young Hammill family moved into a small house Jerry had inherited from an unmarried aunt, in the village of Brasher Falls, NY. As the family grew, Jerry, who worked as a carpenter and construction worker, made needed improvements to the old home. During the 1950s, Margaret Hammill developed and operated, for a decade or so, a very successful small neighborhood grocery store next door to the family home in Brasher Falls. The store was in a cement block building, about 1,800 square feet, constructed by Jerry and friends. As the younger family members grew up, and lost their Hammill grandparents (Michael T. and Bertha McCarthy Hammill), the family moved to Winthrop, NY, into the home of the deceased grandparents. Over the next few years, Margaret watched four of her children grow up and move on. In 1959, Terrence enrolled in SUNY-Potsdam. Years later, (in 1971) he became a professor of biology at SUNY-Oswego. He also served as Mayor of Oswego (1992-1999). Jane moved to Syracuse and worked at a number of different jobs over the years (currently, she has a security position at a Syracuse Costco store). Kathleen retired from a long career as an agent for US Airlines. Thomas rose to the rank of Captain in the US Army Special Forces, and served two tours in Viet Nam and Cambodia. He retired from the US Army after eight years because of the effects of Agent Orange. He then worked in auto sales in Central NY until his death in 2013.