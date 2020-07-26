Showers and thunderstorm possible Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - While we have had a strong area of high pressure in control of our weather that will be changing overnight and during the day Monday.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the north country in a marginal risk for strong to severe thunderstorms during the day Monday.
Tuesday we will see a 50% chance of rain, but that should mainly be in the morning hours for Jefferson County with lingering showers and thunderstorms throughout the day for Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties.
A slight rain chance will remain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday before things start to dry out heading into the weekend.
