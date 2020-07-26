Sunday Sports: Canadian Chris Johnston takes home SiteOne Bassmaster Elite title

”It’s great. 2020′s been a crazy year fishing wise for me. I had 2 of the worst tournaments of probably my career and to bounce back here on the St. Lawrence of all places, it’s just incredible. Kinda at a loss for words and I’ve wanted this bad, especially on the St. Lawrence River. A big tournament win and it finally came together. Normally when the weather conditions come like this on the 3rd day, I’ve been burned. I couldn’t go out to the lake and today it was still open and luckily I got out there and was able to get it done,” said Johnston.