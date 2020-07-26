Two Cornell University students find a unique way to bring people together during quarantine

ITHACA, N.Y. (WWNY) - While the pandemic forces many of us to stay apart, two college students found a unique way to bring people together. They started a matchmaking website of sorts, to help people socialize.
Only, instead of looking for a partner, it’s for people who are looking for a friend.
The website, called Quarantine Buddy, already has more than 40,000 users from more than 130 different countries.
Quarantine Buddy features a questionnaire to match people with similar interests.
Cornell University students Sam Brickman and Jordyn Goldzweig developed the site.
“We just kind of felt compelled to help in any way we could from our own bedrooms and that was in the form of making a website that could help people feel less lonely and isolated since we felt like that was an overlooked problem,” said Brickman.
“This problem goes way beyond the pandemic, and I think that the pandemic just made people realize how lonely they are and making people more open to meeting people online,” said Goldzweig.
Quarantine Buddy also hosts virtual events that are free to join like virtual baking, virtual yoga, and forums on agriculture and farming.
You can visit qtinebuddy.com to join.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.