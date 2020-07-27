Blaze destroys trailer home, firefighters battle flames, heat and wind

TOWN OF ORLEANS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Firefighters from several departments spent hours Monday battling flames, oppressive heat and windy conditions at a trailer home in the town of Orleans.
LaFargeville Fire Chief Wade Ingalls said volunteers were called to 34226 Carter Street Road shortly after 4 a.m.
He said the trailer home, which was vacant, was engulfed in flames.
Ingalls said firefighters worked to put out the blaze for about 5 hours, all while dealing with hot and humid weather as well as windy conditions.
He said those windy conditions caused the fire to rekindle at around 1 p.m.
According to Ingalls, the cause of the blaze is under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious.
Volunteers from LaFargeville, Clayton, Fishers Landing, Depauville, Theresa and Wellesley Island responded to the scene.
