Carmaline D. Arquiett, 84, formerly of Felts Mills

Among her survivors are her four children, James “Jim” and Jennifer , Carthage, Rose and Michael Coleman, Fort Worth, TX, Gary and Cindy, Carthage, William, Felts Mills and Christopher Arquiett, Tannersville, NY; 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Virginia Martin, Felts Mills, Ann and Robert Keggins, Watertown, Patricia and Ed Hooppell, CA; several nieces and nephews.