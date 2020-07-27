Christina Anne Lintz, 69, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Christina Anne Lintz, age 69, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her loving family by her side. Calling hours will be held from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Per her request there will be no funeral service. The family of Christina plans to purchase a leaf on the remembrance tree at Foxwood Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Christina is survived by her husband, John D. Lintz of Ogdensburg, NY; two daughters, Tammy Marx and her husband, Daniel, of Ellenton, FL and Carrie Recore of Ogdensburg, NY; her mother, Shirley Recore of Ogdensburg, NY; a brother, Paul E. Recore and his wife, Gail, of Liverpool, NY; a sister, Marilyn LaRue and her husband, Gary, of Ogdensburg, NY; three grandchildren, Jacy and Sara Marx and Henry Youngs; one great grandchild, Scarlett Smith and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her father, Paul K. Recore and her brother, Allen Recore.
Christina was born on February 15, 1951, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Paul and Shirley Recore. As a child, Christina and her family lived in many places across America due to her father serving in the military. Christina returned to Ogdensburg and married John D. Lintz in 1972 at the Ogdensburg Methodist Church. She was employed as a CNA at United Helpers Nursing Home for many years of which she enjoyed immensely. Christina and her family later moved to Bradenton, FL in 1989 where she worked as a heart monitor technician at Manatee Memorial Hospital for over twenty years.
Christina had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She enjoyed cooking, reading, going to the movies and spending quality time with her family. She especially enjoyed taking care of her rescue dog, Lily.
Donations may be made in Christina’s memory to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, P.O. Box 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
