Christina Anne Lintz, 69, of Ogdensburg

Christina was born on February 15, 1951, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Paul and Shirley Recore. As a child, Christina and her family lived in many places across America due to her father serving in the military. Christina returned to Ogdensburg and married John D. Lintz in 1972 at the Ogdensburg Methodist Church. She was employed as a CNA at United Helpers Nursing Home for many years of which she enjoyed immensely. Christina and her family later moved to Bradenton, FL in 1989 where she worked as a heart monitor technician at Manatee Memorial Hospital for over twenty years.