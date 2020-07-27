Family at heart of noose investigation fears for their safety

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Massena police are investigating a noose found in the front yard of a black family’s home in the Alcoa Fields neighborhood.
The noose was found Saturday morning by a young girl who is a family member, according to a Facebook post by her older sister.
On Sunday night, Massena Police issued a call for any information on the incident on their Facebook page. It read in part: “... every possible resource is being utilized during this investigation.”
And the post added: “Let it be known that the Massena Police Department takes these matters extremely serious and anyone found to be involved in this will be charged to the fullest extent of the law. This will not be tolerated in our community.”
Massena Police Chief Jason Olson could not be reached for an update Monday.
The family that was the target of the incident did not want to be identified Monday, fearing it could touch off further attacks.
A family member posted on Facebook: “I am glad that Massena PD is taking this seriously and is telling what happened to us to local news to spread awareness but I will not speak about me and my family personally or in general on the news for their safety and mine because you never know what could happen!”
In reaction to the incident, Black Lives Matter is organizing a march in Massena for Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.