Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties report 15 new cases of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County reported 12 new cases since its most recent update last Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 185 cases of COVID-19 and performed 10,839 tests.
Two people are currently hospitalized, 28 are in mandatory isolation, 123 are in mandatory quarantine and another 582 are in precautionary quarantine.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County reported 3 new cases over the weekend for a total of 254.
Ten cases are described as active.
Officials said 4 people are hospitalized and 240 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 26,296 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
