Local sheriff says his deputies won’t patrol bars in search of executive order violations

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling on local governments to be tougher on bars and restaurants not following the rules. But one local sheriff says - don’t look for his department to patrol bars.
In his briefing last Friday, Cuomo said he's asked "local governments repeatedly to step up and do the enforcement."
He says officials from the State Police and State Liquor Authority have been visiting bars primarily downstate, noting violations.
Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli says his department doesn't have the resources to enforce the executive order.
He says, even if they did, he wouldn't enforce it.
"Nobody's contacted me personally as the sheriff of the county to instruct us on how that's done. And, I'll be honest with you, we're not going to do it. Not going to enforce that. It's a state edict. They have the State Police, let the State Police do it with them if they want. Let the SLA, the State Liquor Authority, take care of their business. And public health. This is a public health crisis. This is not a criminal crisis," said Carpinelli.
In an email, Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen O’Neill told 7 News her office hasn’t received guidance from the state on how to enforce Cuomo’s bar regulations either.
