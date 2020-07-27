Watertown man accused of forcing patrol car off road

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of swerving his vehicle toward a Jefferson County sheriff patrol car, forcing it off the road.
Deputies say 50 year old John Sheldon was drunk when he swerved his vehicle toward the patrol car on Staplin Road in the town of Rutland on Sunday.
The patrol car was forced off the road and down an embankment, where it nearly rolled over and came to rest on two wheels.
Sheldon was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and several other traffic violations.
He was arraigned in Rutland town court and released to return to that court at a later date.
