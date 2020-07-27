Man charged in connection with series of loud, late-night parties

LERAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A town of LeRay man has been charged in connection with a series of loud late-night parties authorities say he hosted.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say they’ve been called to an apartment on Virginia Smith Drive rented by 20 year old Aaron Warrington nine times since early June, two over the weekend.
Deputies say Warrington told them he doesn’t live there, but he rents the apartment as a place for him and his friends to have parties.
Deputies say the parties often spill outside, are loud and raucous, and can involve 50 to 100 people who allegedly leave trash around the apartment complex.
Warrington was charged with second-degree criminal nuisance for maintaining premises for engaging in unlawful conduct.
He was released to appear in LeRay town court at a later date.
