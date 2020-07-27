Samaritan shuts down computer system after ‘potential security incident’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Doctors and nurses are using pen and paper at Samaritan Medical Center, after the hospital shut down its computer system over the weekend.
In a statement, the hospital said they took the computer system offline Saturday after “identifying a potential security incident.”
The hospital did not disclose further details about the nature of the incident, but hospitals around the world have been the target of malware in recent years, in which the facility is threatened with the loss of its records if it doesn’t pay a ransom.
Samaritan said in its statement that it is still seeing and caring for patients, though some appointments have been postponed out of “an abundance of caution.”
“Samaritan is rescheduling some non-urgent patient procedures and appointments previously set, due to the outage,” according to the statement.
The hospital’s telephone and fax lines are still operating.
There is no indication any patient or employee record was disclosed, according to the statement.
Modern hospitals are highly computerized; computers are the repositories of patient records, they keep track of drug doses, they issue patient bills. That - and the fact that so many people have access to a hospital’s computer system - makes hospitals particularly rich targets for hackers.
A Samaritan official said hospital staff has practiced for just such an emergency, and had a plan in place.
The hospital’s statement also says “computer forensic professionals” are assisting the hospital.
