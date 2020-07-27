State works to prevent coronavirus shortages from happening again

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York’s COVID-19 numbers remain low and while Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that’s his main priority, the state is also looking ahead to the next public health crisis.
At the start of the crisis, New York and other states were plagued with the problem of finding enough personal protective equipment and other supplies.
To prevent that from happening again, Cuomo said the New York will work to encourage the manufacture of necessary medical equipment and supplies within the state.
“So, as a security matter, we don’t go through what we went through last time,” he said.
Empire State Development as identified 20 companies to invest in, he said, so they can expand their capacity to manufacture the supplies the state might need.
“And part of that agreement will be that those companies will make that PPE available to the state of New York for our health care facilities when and if we need it,” Cuomo said.
Even with the 20 lined up, the governor said the state is sending out the call for more.
“We can’t go through what we went through last time,” he said. “We can’t be scouring the globe and paying exorbitant prices for medical equipment.”
The governor said the numbers from Sunday are good news, with 642 people hospitalized for COVID-19 and 11 who died from it.
Of the roughly 57 people tested for the virus Sunday, around 1 percent were positive.
The governor also reiterated his concern the virus could spike again in New York because of the rising numbers of cases in other states, “and the probability that we will be subject to the national increase at some point.”
He also said that enforcement continues to be stepped up at bars downstate to try to reduce the virus’ spread among young people.
