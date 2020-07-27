Traffic advisory: outer Coffeen Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Traffic could get tied up on outer Coffeen Street in Watertown for the next few days.
State highway crews are expected to begin paving the street at 6 a.m. Monday starting at the entrance to the Home Depot plaza.
Crews will pave as far as UPS by the end of the day Wednesday.
The Interstate 81 off-ramps will be closed, but the on-ramps remain open.
After that’s done, crews will continue paving along State Route 12F (the continuation of Coffeen Street) to State Route 180 in the town of Hounsfield.
That work is expected to wrap up by Friday, August 7.
