Very muggy with a few showers possible

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The day was off to a muggy start and by afternoon it will feel oppressively humid.
The dew point started in the mid-60s and will likely reach the low 70s later in the day.
Showers are possible in the morning and are more likely in the afternoon. We could see a few thundershowers and heavy downpours.
It will be partly sunny Monday with highs in the mid-80s.
It will be warm overnight. Lows will be around 70.
It will be mostly sunny and less humid on Tuesday. Highs will be around 80.
There’s a small chance of rain Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday under mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs will be around 80 all three days.
It will be in the low 80s for the weekend. It will be mostly sunny on Saturday and partly sunny on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.