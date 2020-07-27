’You’re a hero,’ man tells woman who saved his life

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Pennsylvania man, who was saved this weekend in Clayton by a 19 year old woman, says he's thankful to be alive. 7 News sat down with the man and the woman credited with saving him.
Despite the hustle and bustle of the Bassmaster Tournmament this past week in Clayton, Roger Boston, his wife and his grandsons were enjoying a relaxing vacation at Riverside Acre Campgrounds.
"We decided we're going to go into the pool, take the grandchildren in," said Boston.
Grace Prince was in town with her father, who was competing in the Bassmaster Tournament. Prince says she was quarantined at the campgrounds for her entire stay.
"I lived at that pool. That's all that I did this week. I just lived at that pool," she said.
And both Boston and Prince were there that Saturday afternoon.
Boston was swimming with his wife and grandkids when doctors say he blacked out from dehydration in the pool's deep end.
"When I turned back around, he was belly-down at the bottom of the pool. An actual fact, I thought he was dead," said Linda Boston, Roger's wife.
Prince says her first instict was to jump in.
"I somehow managed to get him to the top and then I was just kicking and keeping him on top of the surface as much as I could. I noticed that he didn't have any color," she said.
Boston was unconscious and his grandsons ran around the campgrounds calling for help.
"It felt like an eternity, but eventually other people came and helped us. They got him out of the water, performed CPR. He was breathing soon after that and he was able to open his eyes and eventually squeeze their hands," said Prince.
Boston was sent to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay for evaluation. The first person he called when he got out was Prince.
"I said, 'You don't know me, but I want to give you all the thanks in the world. I don't have words of appreciation enough for you. You're a hero.' She was ecstatic. I mean, you take a 19 year old girl, that's amazing," said Boston.
And while he doesn’t remember much from the incident, he will always consider Prince a hero.
