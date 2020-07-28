Canton Central unveils school reopening plan

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Back to school will look different this year for kids in the Canton Central School District.
With COVID-19, class sizes will be smaller and Superintendent Ronald Burke says the district is expecting around 10 percent of students to opt for remote learning.
Parents will have to make that decision by August 5.
“It’s a true partnership,” Burke said. “When we do remote learning there is an enormous amount of responsibility that falls on the family.”
Meanwhile, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten will be half-day programs. Those students, along with elementary students and fifth graders, will go to school four days a week and have remote learning on Wednesdays.
High school and middle school students will go to school two days in person and three days online. Class sizes will be split between Monday-Thursday and Tuesday-Friday.
“We have learned a lot of lessons,” Burke said. “We are not going to be perfect yet, but we are going to be a whole lot better making sure that instruction is meaningful and there is accountability on both sides.”
Students in BOCES and the special education program will go to school five days a week.
The district is still working on health and safety precautions and precautions such as masks add to expenses.
Meeting virtually Monday night, the school board accepted the plan.
There is a possibly that the state could be cutting funds for public schools. School officials worry they could lose 20 percent of the $20 million they get from the state.
If that happens, Burke said, “We’re in trouble. There is no way to put it, we are in deep trouble.”
Schools in the north country – and across New York – have to submit their reopening plans to the state by Friday.
