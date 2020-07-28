Clearing skies toward afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A shower or two may pass through early Tuesday.
It will be mostly cloudy to start, but much of the day will be sunny.
It will be muggy, but not quite as oppressive as it was on Monday.
It will also be a little cooler. Highs will be around 80.
Temperatures drop into the 60s overnight.
It will be in the low 80s and mostly sunny Wednesday through Saturday. There’s a small chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Sunday and Monday.
