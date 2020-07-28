Could Clayton reel in another big fishing tournament?

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clayton is getting high marks from Bassmaster Elite after a successful tournament this past weekend. Could the village reel in another one?
The parking lot at PJ's Motel in Clayton is empty, but it looked different over the weekend.
Owner Pamela Bennett sent us video showing rows of boats and anglers in her parking lot, staying for 7 to 10 days at her motel.
"It's national exposure; they come from all over the country. You know, we didn't expect it and they ate in the restaurants and, you know, the bait shops, the gas stations, the grocery stores. It was a really good thing for the economy," she said.
The switch to Clayton was good for anglers too, with the ability to fish on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
Winner Chris Johnston had the highest 4 day weight total ever in this area, bringing history to our own backyard.
"So, historically it was a fantastic event for weights, but the anglers also had a great time," said Emily Harley, B.A.S.S communications manager.
Jefferson County Legislature Chairman Scott Gray was excited about the results and hopes Clayton can be in the running for future events.
"We will have conversations. We are going to be competitive in order to attract them. We undoubtedly want them back and I think the anglers undoubtedly want to be back here," he said.
Harley says they hope to be back in Waddington again next year, but she says B.A.S.S. is thankful for the support of the entire Clayton community.
"People would come out onto their patios, onto their private docks and wave at the anglers and wish them good luck. So it was great to have that welcoming feeling. We definitely all had a great time in Clayton," she said.
Perhaps a new lure in the tackle box when it comes to drawing people to the Clayton area.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.