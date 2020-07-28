Donations sought for critically injured firefighter

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Parishville firefighter is recovering after being critically injured while responding to a call. The community is banding together to help.
They’re pitching in for Nick Jerome in Parishville. The Parishville assistant chief and EMT was critically injured when he crashed in his pickup last week. He was rushing to the firehouse on a call.
“He has saved multiple lives. He has put out multiple fires. He is an extremely amazing person,” said Amanda Wilson of Hannawa Falls.
After the crash, Jerome was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and then airlifted to Syracuse. He has a broken pelvis, ribs and other injuries. He’s been a volunteer firefighter since high school.
“It’s a different kind of breed, the first responders. You have to be born with the instinct to help,” said Matthew Denner, St. Lawrence County director of emergency services.
Jerome posted this on Facebook from his hospital bed: “After laying in this hospital bed for it seems forever there must be something amazing I still have to do or something special in my life...I should be dead.”
Jerome’s pickup was wrapped around a tree on Catherine Street in the accident. He was going to man an ambulance for a medical call.
Wilson started a GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $5,500 so far.
“It’s grown so fast because Nick is just such an amazing person and he helps out so much. And he has that personality … it’s just positive,” she said.
The GoFundMe page isn’t the only fundraiser for Nick Jerome. On Sunday, they’ll be holding a chicken barbecue at the AMVETS post in Parishville.
Donations for Jerome’s recovery can also be sent to the Parishville Fire Department, Attn: Nick Jerome Recovery, PO BOX 264
Parishville, NY, 13672.
Get well cards can be dropped off at the firehouse.
