2020 Emmy Nominations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The Emmy Nominations 2020 announced today.
While we still wait for movie theater to open,and have no idea what is happening with the Oscars-one thing is for sure: TV is here to stay, and it is stronger than ever.
Ozark (Netflix) and Succession (HBO) topped drama series nominations with 18 each. Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leads comedy series with 20 nominations but fan favorite and the little sitcom that could, Schitt’s Creek didn’t do to shabby with 15 nominations including four nominations for acting for the entire Rose family, and for best comedy series. I so love that show!
HBO’s Watchmen, which is considered a limited series, scored the most nominations with 26!
