Food and milk giveaway happening Wednesday in Colton

COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - American Dairy Association North East will be giving away free milk and food in St. Lawrence County on Wednesday.
It will be held at Colton-Pierrepont Central School beginning at 3 p.m.
This drive will consist of 2,000 gallons of milk from Glazier Packing Company and about 21,000 pounds of food (meat, produce and additional dairy items) from Renzi Foodservice.
There will be a two gallon limit on milk and a limit of one of each food box.
The United Way of Northern New York will also be distributing toilet paper.
