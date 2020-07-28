Funding available to attend JCC for active-duty military & spouses

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Federal funding is available for active-duty military and their spouses who want to enroll at Jefferson Community College.
Betsi Bentz is JCC’s director of community services at Fort Drum. She explains the process in an interview on 7 News This Morning you can watch in the video above.
You can find details by signing up for an account at goarmyed.com.
There’s also information available by calling JCC’s office on Fort Drum at 315-786-6566 and visiting sunyjefferson.edu.
Education counselors at the Fort Drum Education Center can also help.
