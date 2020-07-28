5 new places added to New York’s quarantine list

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Another 3 states, along with Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, have been added to New York's quarantine list.
Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Tuesday.
The 3 additional states are Illinois, Kentucky and Minnesota.
This means people traveling from the newly added locations must quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York.
The quarantine applies travelers coming from any state with a positive COVID-19 testing rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or with an overall positive rate of 10 percent or higher, both over a 7-day rolling average.
The full travel advisory list is below:
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Delaware
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Mexico
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Puerto Rico
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
Washington
Wisconsin
