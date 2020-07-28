5 new places added to New York’s quarantine list

July 28, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 3:29 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Another 3 states, along with Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, have been added to New York's quarantine list.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Tuesday.

The 3 additional states are Illinois, Kentucky and Minnesota.

This means people traveling from the newly added locations must quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York.

The quarantine applies travelers coming from any state with a positive COVID-19 testing rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or with an overall positive rate of 10 percent or higher, both over a 7-day rolling average.

The full travel advisory list is below:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

