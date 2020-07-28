North country lawmakers issue statement on Massena noose incident

“This disgusting display of racism must be thoroughly investigated, and the criminals found responsible must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This hateful display has no place in the North Country – or anywhere in our nation – and we condemn it in the strongest terms. This is a pivotal moment in our country where we must come together to work against this abhorrent behavior to ensure it never happens again in our communities. We call for a full investigation until the criminals are found and prosecuted, and we stand with the affected family in Massena and grieve with them.”