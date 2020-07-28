Philadelphia trailer home destroyed by fire

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Several fire departments were called in to battle a trailer home fire Monday night along Holkins Road in the town of Philadelphia.
Fire officials say flames were visible when they arrived just before 11 p.m.
Two adults and three children were living at 34212 Holkins Road but were not home when the fire started.
Jefferson County Deputy Fire Coordinator George Turner says the hot weather took a toll on the firefighters and reinforcements had to be called in.
“With the heat and all the clothes that they are wearing, your body can only take so much,” Turner said, “and that’s why we have a rehab center set up so they can get their blood pressure checked and your temperature checked to make sure you’re in the cooling process.”
The Red Cross is helping the family who lived at the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.