Shirley E. Bice, 69, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Shirley E. Bice, 69, of NYS Route 26 passed away on Monday July 27th, 2020 under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Arrangements have been entrusted to North Country Cremation Service, Chaumont.
Shirley was born on April 18th, 1951 to Arthur and Mary (Hemmingway) Davis.
Shirley enjoyed being with family and helping on the Dairy Farm growing up.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Laurie Roe, Theresa; her mother and step-father Mary and Charlie Housel; her siblings: Arthur (Dee) Davis JR., S.C; Richard (Patty) Davis, Theresa; Beverly (Edward) Graham, Hammond; Carol (Gerald) Martin, W.V; and Gary (Chyrel) Davis, Philadelphia. She is also survived by her granddaughter Chelsea Clark, Theresa, and two great-grandchildren: Hunter and Kinsley Clark. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Shirley is predeceased by her father Arthur Davis, and her husband Robert Bice who passed away in 2011.
Donations can be made in Shirley’s name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at NorthCountryCremationService.com
