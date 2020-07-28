State declares drought watch for north country & other regions

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state has declared a drought watch across a large portion of the state, including the north country.
It’s the first level of drought advisories the state issues. After that it’s “warning,” emergency,” and “disaster.”
The watch was declared for Long Island, the Upper Hudson/Mohawk area, the Adirondacks, and the Great Lakes/St. Lawrence area.
State officials say the recent wave of extreme heat has caused a developing drought in parts of New York and things could get worse without enough rain.
While the state doesn’t have mandatory water use restrictions under a watch or warning, officials urge people to conserve water as much as possible.
