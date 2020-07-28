Students will have access to wifi in Parishville Park

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - If Parishville-Hopkinton Central resumes classes this fall with remote learning, the district says getting onto the internet can be as simple as a walk in the park.
It's a community day at Parishville Park with free food and free books.
For some Parishville-Hopkinton Central School students, it's a way to enjoy the summer.
"I just wanted to come down, see my friends, play in the water because it's a really hot day today," said Alissa Zealior, Parishville-Hopkinton student.
But the wifi hotspot is the star of the show.
Parishville-Hopkinton School mental health counselor April Fullerton says it will provide internet for some students who have struggled to get it.
"Because we're so rural and we do have a lot of dead spots in our community. That has been a problem with remote education right now and so we wanted to jump on the free internet," she said.
The American Federation of Teachers, or AFT, donated the Parishville Park hotspot.
Mary Wills works with the St. Lawrence County People Project as a consultant for the AFT.
She says nine hotspots will be going up throughout the county, which has hundreds of students without internet.
"There are somewhere between 600 and 900 students that we know of in the county that did not have access," she said.
The wifi hotspot at Parishville Park is called PARC. It's free to join and has a radius of 150 to 200 feet.
"You can come and park and you can access internet from any one of the pavilions, the bleachers, and the beach," said Fullerton.
According to Wills, the AFT will fund the nine St. Lawrence County hotspots for two years.
Fullerton says Parishville-Hopkinton hasn't finalized it's back to school plan yet.
But student Abby Montroy says she would be okay if it was a mix of in-person and remote learning.
"You can go to school for a couple days and then go home and learn from home and you're not always going to be at school," she said.
Fullerton says people can also access wifi in the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School parking lot.
