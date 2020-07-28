Thompson Park pool expected to open week of August 10

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown city officials expect to open the Thompson Park pool the week of August 10.
Construction on the $3.1 million project began back in October of last year and is now almost complete.
The Department of Health was at the pool doing inspections on Tuesday and will be back again to do final inspections.
Acting Watertown City Manger Ken Mix says council will finalize an opening date next week.
"It will be exciting to open it like any new facility. We like to see them open and operational. From what I hear the construction has been going on pretty good," he said.
Mix says that city is also in the process of hiring life guards for the pool.
