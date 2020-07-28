Tomorrow’s Health: plant-based diets, family stress & OTC drug problems

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A diet rich in plant-based foods can lower blood pressure, even if a person still eats small amounts of dairy and meat.
The research in the Journal of Hypertension reviewed 41 studies involving more than 8,000 people.
Plant-based diets involve eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, and limiting meat and dairy.
Pandemic-related family stress
The pandemic is having a negative impact on the health and well being of families.
A Vanderbilt University Medical Center survey shows families are especially affected by stress from changes in work, school, child care, and finances, as well as access to community support.
OTC drug problems
There's been an increase in suicide-related calls involving over-the-counter drugs like acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin.
Nationwide Children’s Hospital analyzed more than half a million calls made to poison control over eight years for their research.
