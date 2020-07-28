Tuesday’s COVID-19 cases: 0 in Jefferson County, 1 in St. Lawrence

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For the first time in 15 days, Jefferson County reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 185 cases of COVID-19 and performed 11,900 tests.
Two people are currently hospitalized, 26 are in mandatory isolation, 98 are in mandatory quarantine and another 741 are in precautionary quarantine.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County reported 1 new case Tuesday for a total of 255 since the start of the pandemic.
Nine cases are described as active.
Officials said 4 people are hospitalized and 242 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 26,544 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
