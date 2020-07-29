Black family that found noose: ’This town has racists and it isn’t safe’

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Members of a Black family, who found a noose at their Massena home, are speaking out for the first time about chronic racism and the way they were treated by police.
Family members, who wish to remain nameless due to safety concerns, issued a statement Wednesday.
“This extreme act is just one among many terrible racist experiences my family has endured in St. Lawrence County, from neighbors adding confederate flags when my family moves in next door, to people subjecting even our youngest to racial slurs and stereotypes,” one family member said.
According to the family, another member discovered the noose on Saturday, July 25.
“I was out showing my younger brother how to use the mower and I saw the noose laying on some rocks. I felt outraged at first, because I have younger siblings that would be affected by seeing something like that,” the family member said.
When police were called to file a report, the family claims the responding officer declined to take a statement and made a comment that the noose could have been a “dog leash” and that it was probably just teens.
One family member said, “To hear a cop say, ‘It could be a dog leash,’ made me even more upset because this threat was serious. This definitely goes to show that this town has racists and it isn’t safe for any POC (person of color), especially my family, and here’s your proof!”
Later that evening, the family said another officer showed up unannounced and asked for a statement.
On Sunday night, Massena police posted on Facebook, asking anyone with information to come forward.
The Massena Police Department will only confirm it’s investigating the incident. Massena Police Chief Jason Olson responded to 7 News inquiries on the allegations by saying he was not going to comment on any ongoing investigations.
The family said it believes community pressure prompted village police to take the matter seriously.
Family members also said they feel the area is unsafe and are calling for more community action.
“Now, for the first time, we have the attention of the community as a whole, and we are urging municipal officials to take quick and decisive action to address this community-wide issue. We need to insure that these racist acts are unlikely to occur again, to my family or to any other black, indigenous, or non-white family,” the family said in its statement.
The family said it’s being helped by Black Lives Matter Potsdam, which is planning a march this Saturday in Massena.
“Leaving a noose in the yard of a Black family is a clear and dangerous threat. It is an act of the ongoing racism that exists deeply here in St. Lawrence County,” said Jennifer Baxtron of Black Lives Matter Potsdam.
Meanwhile in Canton, police confirm they’re investigating a separate incident.
A message left in pink chalk on the sidewalk of Court Street in the village said, “Die, N...a.”
