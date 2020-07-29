Canton Mayor: 2 racist messages found on village sidewalks

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Canton Mayor Michael Dalton says two racist chalk messages were discovered on sidewalks in the village - one on Court Street and the other on Judson Street.
The message left in pink chalk on the sidewalk of Court Street said, “Die, N...a.” (See photo below)
“This is incredibly disturbing and has no place in the village of Canton or anywhere else for that matter. It is unacceptable and we will not tolerate this or any other display of racism in our community. We are working to find those responsible,” said Dalton.
He said the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and Canton Village Police are jointly investigating.
If anyone has information concerning these two messages, please contact the sheriff’s office at 315-379-2222 or Canton Village Police at 315-386-4561.
